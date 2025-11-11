What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for VTVT Q1 Earnings?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for vTv Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, vTv Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6%

VTVT stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $110.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.66.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.11).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.