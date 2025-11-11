Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

