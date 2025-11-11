Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 48,843 BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 200.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 87,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 80,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE BKU opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.34.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $275.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

