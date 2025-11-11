Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) EVP D. Zachary Hudson Sells 100,000 Shares

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $892,637.65. The trade was a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of LVS stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

