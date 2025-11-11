MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MIND Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MIND Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MIND Technology Trading Up 4.1%

MIND opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. MIND Technology had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MIND Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology in the second quarter valued at $127,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 9.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

