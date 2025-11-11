Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,098,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

Shares of PLNT opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.72 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.95 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

