Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLTK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $3.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of PLTK opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.60 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 104.93% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Playtika’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 366.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Playtika by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 137,482 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 98.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 256,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 126,990 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

