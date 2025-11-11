Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) CFO Assi Ginzburg Sells 20,000 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,211.04. This represents a 81.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Assi Ginzburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Assi Ginzburg sold 9,343 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $871,795.33.

On Friday, August 22nd, Assi Ginzburg sold 7,066 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $669,220.86.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $249.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.03 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

