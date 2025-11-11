Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 61,170 Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEN stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

