Mad Paws (ASX:MPA) Insider Justus Hammer Acquires 9,120,889 Shares of Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Free Report) insider Justus Hammer purchased 9,120,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,276,924.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments: Marketplace, and Ecommerce and Subscription. The company's marketplace marches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, day care, and grooming with pet sitters and walkers, and other pet service providers.

