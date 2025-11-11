Q1 Earnings Forecast for KTOS Issued By B. Riley

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Shares of KTOS opened at $79.18 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after purchasing an additional 818,104 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.0% in the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,327 shares in the company, valued at $20,397,587.70. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,760,583.86. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 90,716 shares of company stock worth $7,152,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

