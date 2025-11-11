Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) vs. Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Critical Analysis

Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Orient Overseas International pays an annual dividend of $7.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Seanergy Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Seanergy Maritime pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Orient Overseas International alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orient Overseas International and Seanergy Maritime”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime $147.72 million 1.24 $43.47 million $0.73 12.01

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orient Overseas International and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime 10.17% 5.70% 2.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orient Overseas International and Seanergy Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Seanergy Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00

Seanergy Maritime has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.43%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Orient Overseas International.

Volatility and Risk

Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime beats Orient Overseas International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orient Overseas International

(Get Free Report)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.