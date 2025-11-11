Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $427,000 Investment in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vicor by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 356,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 76.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 5,374 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $505,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $360,705.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,030. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 137,331 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.