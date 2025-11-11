EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $183.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.07.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $177.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $188.89.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.25%.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,250. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

