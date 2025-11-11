14,521 Shares in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. $BDTX Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

BDTX opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $248.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 3.12. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.