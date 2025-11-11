Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares $AAPU

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 703.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 138,158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

