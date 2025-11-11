Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Sells 401 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AMZN opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average is $219.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

