Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 47,380 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 384,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 21.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 63,547 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 82.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Grab by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 238,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $7.00 price target on Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

