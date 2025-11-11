Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in Root, Inc. $ROOT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Root by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Root alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.80.

Root Stock Up 14.9%

ROOT stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $181.14.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. Root had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Root

In related news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $516,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 274,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,609,041.24. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $965,325.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,642.24. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

(Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.