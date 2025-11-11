Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,134 Shares of InMode Ltd. $INMD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,894 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in InMode were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 106.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in InMode by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,439 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on InMode from $16.25 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded InMode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

InMode Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $922.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.05 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

