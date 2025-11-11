Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Holdings Lowered by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,175,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,988,000 after buying an additional 60,843 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,791,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,575,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 380,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,687,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 243,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The company had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.