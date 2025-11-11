Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $PMT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.91 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 175.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.46. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,626.22. This trade represents a 5.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Further Reading

