Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 38,035 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,035 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 357.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

