Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares $DPST Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.10% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,413,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $105,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 228.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 30,734.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 78,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DPST opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.67. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $174.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83.

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

