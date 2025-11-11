Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 110,430 Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.1%

RPRX stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%.The firm had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

