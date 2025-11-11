John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. CICC Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,422,828.08. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.