Horizon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gimbal Financial lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.