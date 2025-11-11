Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $415,000 in Grindr Inc. $GRND

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRND. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Grindr during the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Grindr by 42.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 119,121 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Grindr by 46.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grindr alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grindr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Grindr Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:GRND opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a positive return on equity of 80.21%. The company had revenue of $115.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Grindr’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grindr

In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $13,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,588,867 shares in the company, valued at $336,493,601.05. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zachary Katz sold 15,601 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $214,201.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 532,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,492.74. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,333,890 shares of company stock valued at $30,208,799. Corporate insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.