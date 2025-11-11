Fund Evaluation Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $23,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

