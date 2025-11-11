Nwam LLC Sells 180 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,092.04 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,282.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,378.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,861.25.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

