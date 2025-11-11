Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 32,009 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $158.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

