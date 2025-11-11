Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,846 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 63,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.88%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

