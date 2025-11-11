Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $623.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.85. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

