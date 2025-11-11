Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 600.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at $20,183,821.12. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

