North Capital Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

North Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of North Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. North Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 21.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 106,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6%

AVGO stock opened at $358.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.13 and a 200-day moving average of $291.83.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

