ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $36,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,037,000 after buying an additional 622,590 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,642,000 after acquiring an additional 396,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $1,473,180,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.62. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $325,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,934.80. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.90.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

