New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,475 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF $RFG

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFG. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $298.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $53.78.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
