Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,679,000 after buying an additional 76,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $194.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.13.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

