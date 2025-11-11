Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $358.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

