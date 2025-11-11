ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,829 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $43,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,951,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $4,999,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,676,150. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 252,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,352. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.