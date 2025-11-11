Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $4.40 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 294.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $13,345,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Lam Research by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,528 shares of company stock worth $8,880,448. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $167.15. The company has a market cap of $208.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

