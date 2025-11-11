Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 10,950 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $288.26 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.Chubb’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

