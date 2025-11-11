Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 444 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 468.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after buying an additional 6,049,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after purchasing an additional 760,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

