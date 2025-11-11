JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Stake Boosted by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,932,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $59.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

