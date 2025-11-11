Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $291.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

