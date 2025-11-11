Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 107,144 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,144 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Invitation Home worth $50,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,595,000 after acquiring an additional 829,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,244 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 6,058,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,717,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.16.

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.11%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

