ProShare Advisors LLC Has $133.81 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $133,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,362 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

