New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 319.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 148,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69,320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SCHB opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

