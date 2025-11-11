Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.29% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,377.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

