Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.40 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,577 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 282.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Pinterest by 798.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,773.92. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,000. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.